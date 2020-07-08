Shannon Sharpe: It’s absurd to think Tom Brady will have better 2020 season than Patrick Mahomes
Video Details
Skip Bayless still believes in Tom Brady’s ability to win championships especially with the league’s best receiving corps in Tampa Bay. Shannon Sharpe is far from convinced and laughs at the idea of Tom Brady being better than Patrick Mahomes in 2020.
