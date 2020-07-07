Skip Bayless: Chiefs have caught Super Bowl euphoria, it’ll be hard for Mahomes to live up to this contract

In just three years, Patrick Mahomes has broken NFL records, starred on the cover of Madden, won an MVP, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. Which leads us to yesterday, when he signed the largest contract in sports history, agreeing to a mega-10-year-extension with the Chiefs for 450 million dollars. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Chiefs have caught Super Bowl euphoria.

