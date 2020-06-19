Shannon Sharpe: It will be virtually impossible for the NFL to play in an isolated bubble
Video Details
The NFL’s chief medical officer has responded to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s concerns and suggestion that the league keep its players in a bubble. Dr. Allen Sills acknowledged the league knows it is a tough task and is working on a rapid-result testing program. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that it will be close to impossible to keep all the players and personnel isolated during the course of the season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.