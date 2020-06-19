Shannon Sharpe: It will be virtually impossible for the NFL to play in an isolated bubble

The NFL’s chief medical officer has responded to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s concerns and suggestion that the league keep its players in a bubble. Dr. Allen Sills acknowledged the league knows it is a tough task and is working on a rapid-result testing program. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that it will be close to impossible to keep all the players and personnel isolated during the course of the season.

