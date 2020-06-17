Video Details

For the 2nd season in a row, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were one-and-done in the playoffs last year. Lamar said he simply looked past the Titans, and they caught his Ravens by surprise. Lamar ended up with 3 turnovers in that 28-to-12 loss. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Lamar should not have publicly admitted that he underestimated the Titans.