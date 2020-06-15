Shannon Sharpe: I love seeing Tom Brady sharing tips & working out with Deion Sanders’ son
Video Details
Over the weekend, Tom Brady worked out with Deion Sanders’ son who is going to be a senior high school quarterback. Afterwards, Brady told him on social media, “you will determine what your future holds. I’m always here for you.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe loves seeing Tom Brady share his tricks of the trade.
