Baker Mayfield and J.J. Watt both responded to fans over the weekend who assumed they would not be kneeling or would not be okay with other players kneeling during the anthem. Baker said he would absolutely be kneeling and wasn’t concerned about losing fans over it. J.J. said that if people still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or military, then they haven’t been listening. Hear why Skip Bayless believes Baker Mayfield's response is true to his character.