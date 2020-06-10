‘This is from Von’s heart’ — Shannon shares his thoughts on Von Miller’s Time essay about social justice & change
Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller wrote a heartfelt piece for TIME about the on-going protests and call for social justice and change. Von was very optimistic saying quote, “This time may be different." Shannon shares his thoughts on Von's essay and explains why he's cautiously optimistic.
