Skip Bayless: Wentz is left off the top 100 NFL players list for a reason, Jalen Hurts will take his spot
Video Details
CBS sports ranked their top 100 NFL players, but noticeably missing was Philadelphia Eagles' QB Carson Wentz. Hear why Skip Bayless agrees with the rankings and believes that Carson Wentz is in for trouble next season in Philadelphia.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.