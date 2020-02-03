Skip Bayless: ‘Kyle Shanahan will be remembered for blowing two Super Bowls’
Skip Bayless reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 in Miami and places the blame at the feet of Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51.
