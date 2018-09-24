- Skip, the thing what's happening is that they're falling behind early. Three first downs in the first half is not nearly good enough. And the way the defense is built, they're built to play with the lead. Tom Brady normally gets out to 10, 14, 17 points. And now the defense can just have to focus on some of everything. But they couldn't do that yesterday.

Give the Detroit Lions some credit. We was wondering when this Detroit Lions team was going to show up. And I was like, with no Ziggy Ansah, how they're going to get pressure? They did a great job of pressuring them. But the back end did a great job of covering up the receivers, doubling Gronk.

And you're starting to see this even more, Skip. Teams are doubling, even tripling, Gronk, daring those receivers. You guys can't beat man-to-man coverage. You guys can't get open. And when the rubber needed to meet the road, they went gunner protection on Gronk. They put two guys over his head, Skip, and treated him like a gunner trying to run down there on the punt. You're not going anyway, Gronk. We don't believe Hogan. We don't believe Dorsett. We don't believe these other guys--

SKIP BAYLESS: [INAUDIBLE] not.

- --can beat us in the passing game. And that's what happened. Skip, that defense, the New England Patriots defense is not a defense that pressure teams. They like to, hey, keep everything in front of you and all this. But you can do that when you're ahead 17 points. You can do that when you're 20. Because they couldn't get ahead, Detroit did something they hadn't done since Thanksgiving of 2013. They had a 100-yard rusher.

So now you really can't pin your ears back and try to get to the quarterback because you have to worry about their ability to run the football. And Detroit had a great balance. They ran it. They threw it. But the most important thing they did, Skip, the very most important thing, they kept Tom Brady's butt on the bench. They almost doubled him up in time of possession.

SKIP BAYLESS: They did.

- Because if you let him get-- I don't care. You can have a great game plan. But if you'll allow him multiple, multiple cracks and you let him get on the field--

SKIP BAYLESS: The guy you just accused of looking awful, right?

- Yeah, he looked awful.

SKIP BAYLESS: He only had the ball for 21 minutes to their 39, but he looked awful. Go ahead.

- You don't count the time. You make the time count.