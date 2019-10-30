Colin Cowherd applauds the Nationals’ handling of Stephen Strasburg — ‘Last night, it all paid off’
Video Details
With Game 7 of the World Series set for tonight on FOX, Colin Cowherd explains why the Washington Nationals' handling of Stephen Strasburg's development has finally paid off.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879