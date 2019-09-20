Colin Cowherd thinks Baker Mayfield is ‘way closer to the ceiling than we think’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses the rough start to the season from Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns offense and wonders if we're already seeing Baker start to reach his ceiling.
