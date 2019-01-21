Colin Cowherd: ‘You can’t blame the refs’ for Saints’ loss against the Rams in the NFC Championship
Colin Cowherd reviews the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. Hear why he believes that it is unfair to pin the Saints' loss solely on poor officiating.
