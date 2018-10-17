Colin Cowherd defends Manny Machado for the kicking incident in NLCS Game 4
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Manny Machado
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL West
- The Herd
Colin Cowherd discusses MLB on today's show. Hear why he thinks Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado did nothing wrong after benches cleared in Game 4 of the NLCS.
