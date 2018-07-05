Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks Mike McCarthy and Pete Carroll are on the hot seat
Colin Cowherd breaks down the reasons why he thinks Green Bay's Mike McCarthy and Seattle's Pete Carroll are both in danger of losing their jobs in 2018.
