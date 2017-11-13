Tom Brady is ending the greatest QB of all-time discussion
Colin Cowherd talks Tom Brady after this week's game against the Denver Broncos.
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Sports arguments are great-- sports arguments are but there are certain sports arguments that end eventually. For instance Wayne Gretzky-- Sidney Crosby's great, but the best hockey player of all time is Wayne Gretzky. You sound like an idiot arguing it.
Michael Jordan versus LeBron, Magic. Michael Jordan's the best basketball player ever. I think Magic and LeBron are both closer, but right now Michael's the best player ever.
You know, for years and years, we've had this who's the best quarterback thing. And about a couple of years ago after Brady, you know, he started racking up more Super Bowls, we kind of acknowledged that Tom Brady is the best quarterback probably of all time.
Folks, it's in the Gretzky and Michael Jordan category now. It ain't close. Tom's lapping everybody. First of all, Tom has 202 more touchdown passes than Montana, 24,000 more yards passing, and nine more playoff wins. And I think Tom eventually gets to double the playoff wins.
