Big Papi: MLB players will feel more pressure in shortened season

Video Details

All-Star slugger David Ortiz said he expects players to put more pressure on themselves in a shortened season since each at bat, each pitch mean more with fewer than half the number of normal regular-season games. Dontrelle Willis agrees — a few bad starts on the mound, or a bad month at the plate could ruin a player’s 2020 season.

More Videos »