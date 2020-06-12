Big Papi: MLB players will feel more pressure in shortened season
All-Star slugger David Ortiz said he expects players to put more pressure on themselves in a shortened season since each at bat, each pitch mean more with fewer than half the number of normal regular-season games. Dontrelle Willis agrees — a few bad starts on the mound, or a bad month at the plate could ruin a player’s 2020 season.
