Video Details

From Common’s Freedom Road Productions, Argent Pictures and North of Now, FOX Sports Films is proud to present the next installment in its MAGNIFY series: “They Fight.” Set in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8 neighborhood, the documentary follows the story of boxing stars Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee and Quincey Williams’ journeys as part of the Lyfe Style Boxing training program.