Cousin Sal: 49ers proved that they’re the team to beat in the NFC
Video Details
Hear why Cousin Sal thinks the San Francisco 49ers win against the Seattle Seahawks cemented them as the team to beat in the NFC heading into the NFL Playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.