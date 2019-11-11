Cousin Sal: Cowboys are still looking good to win NFC East if they beat Detroit
Video Details
Cousin Sal touches on the Dallas Cowboys dropping to 5-4 after losing to Minnesota yesterday, claiming he still likes the Cowboys to win the NFC East if they can beat Detroit.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879