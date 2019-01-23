Cris Carter: ‘Cole Beasley has not been a priority because he hasn’t been good enough’
Video Details
Cris Carter reacts to Cole Beasley's comments about his lack of targets. Hear what Cris had to say about Beasley's comments and the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618