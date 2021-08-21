World Wrestling Entertainment
SummerSlam stunner: Becky Lynch returns, defeats Bianca Belair

3 hours ago

SummerSlam is an epic WWE party, and Saturday night's event in Las Vegas was no different. 

The main event was, of course, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship Match. But earlier in the night, there was a shocking return as Becky Lynch got back into the ring.

And what an entrance it was. The music started up, the crowd roared, and Bianca Belair's eyes grew wide as she stood in the ring. 

"The Man" was back.

Lynch relinquished her belt to Asuka after announcing her pregnancy last May. She gave birth to a daughter in December, but her return has been uncertain ever since. 

That led to the surprise and excitement of Saturday night's comeback, and Lynch was certainly feeling the energy.

She rode that intensity right into her showdown with Belair, too, vanquishing her foe in 26 seconds to become the new Smackdown Women's champ.

The wrestling world reacted to the stunning return, not to mention the quick finish.

