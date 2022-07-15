World Wrestling Entertainment WWE SmackDown: SummerSlam guest referee revealed 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

This week on SmackDown, the SummerSlam guest referee for Street Profits vs. The Usos was made official.

Here’s a brief rundown of the match results:

- SmackDown Women’s champ Liv Morgan defeated Natalya via pinfall after hitting Oblivion on her opponent

- Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland via pinfall

- Madcap Moss defeated Theory via disqualification after Theory hit Moss with his Money in the Bank briefcase

- Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso via pinfall, but the ref didn’t see Jimmy’s shoulder was up the whole time

Moment of the night: Jeff Jarrett named as special guest ref

This was the most newsworthy part of the show, as the reveal had been hyped up by the broadcast team beforehand, and Double J only recently returned to the company as senior vice president of live events.

Jarrett is a local legend in Nashville.

Therefore, the WWE Hall of Famer will receive a solid pop from the crowd, and his involvement will most likely consist of merely stopping Sami Zayn from interfering via guitar shot.

No harm, no foul (unless you’re Zayn).

Additional highlights:

Pat McAfee returned to the broadcast desk this week, but not before being confronted by Happy Corbin.

This was an entertaining segment that further proved McAfee’s mastery of the microphone in WWE.

Another addition to Maximum Male Models was teased for next week – Max Dupri’s sister, Maxxine Dupri.

Who do you think it will be?

After defeating Natalya on the show, Morgan cut a promo regarding her upcoming title defense against Ronda Rousey.

Despite being the underdog heading into SummerSlam, Morgan continues to look like she belongs at the top of the card.

For a segment-by-segment breakdown of the show with more of my thoughts, listen to the Friday Night SmackDown Roundup podcast in the "Out of Character" feed on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

