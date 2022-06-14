World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Raw: Seth Rollins qualifies for Money in the Bank 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Seth Rollins is moving onto Money in the Bank after qualifying for the match this week on WWE Raw.

Welcome back to my Raw Roundup, this time covering the June 13 edition of the show featuring Money in the Bank qualifiers, follow-up from The Judgement Day, and a big announcement from Zeke.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

— Jimmy Uso defeated Montez Ford via pinfall

— 24/7 champ Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch never actually started due to an attack from Becky that was eventually interrupted by Asuka

— Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. via pinfall to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank match

— Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens via countout

— MVP defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall

— Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles via pinfall after countering a sunset flip

— Riddle defeated Ciampa via pinfall following an RKO

— Chad Gable defeated Mustafa Ali via pinfall

— Veer Mahaan defeated Rey Mysterio with the Cervical Clutch submission

Match of the night: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

As you’d expect from these two, this match stole the show.

Rollins has a ton of heat following his attack on Cody Rhodes and transferring that to the Money in the Bank match was a good idea.

The question now becomes whether it’s good for him to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, or if that title shot would serve another better.

On one hand, this could basically be a bookmark to his story with Rhodes, that can be opened again when Cody is cleared to wrestle. Something like Rollins successfully cashing in on Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship only, not both titles, and Cody resurfacing after to challenge for the belt at WrestleMania.

In my opinion, however, the Money in the Bank contract is best when given to a rising star ready to make a name for themselves with it.

I’d like to see that be the case again with this year’s match.

Seth and Cody have enough of a story on their own.

Moment of the night: Elias return concert scheduled

The music world thought they were getting a surprise Beyonce album this week, but instead they got something even better: a confirmed return date for Elias! (WRITER'S NOTE: If anyone in the Bey Hive is reading this, please don’t come for my head on Twitter. I’m just making a joke.)

That aside, I’m very excited to see how they pull this off next week.

Everything with the Ezekiel character has been super fun so far, and I have faith they’ll pull this off in a memorable way.

Additional highlights:

Riddle to face Roman Reigns with serious stipulations, per Paul Heyman Paul Heyman joined The Miz on Miz TV where he let the WWE Universe know that Riddle will indeed face Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown for the Universal Title, but with serious stipulations.

Riddle continues to show fire in his promos regarding The Bloodline. They make him look like and feel like someone to be taken seriously.

This Friday’s Undisputed Universal Title match on SmackDown between Riddle and Roman Reigns should be a can’t-miss.

Reigns is obviously the favorite going in, but the added stipulation of Riddle no longer being able to challenge Reigns for the titles again should he lose, certainly spices things up between them.

Lingering question: Was that promo a good follow-up to The Judgement Day angle from last week?

After thinking about it awhile, I say yes.

Judgment Day comes for Bianca Belair after betraying Edge on Raw I WWE on FOX Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor returned to Monday Night Raw after their shocking betrayal of Edge last week to come for Bianca Belair, hinting that the greatEST thing to come might be her downfall.

It was wise to explain they turned on Edge for bossing them around, which was against the mission statement — as well as explain that they are all equals now.

This should help all three in the long run (if followed through upon).

Want to hear more of my thoughts on this week's Raw?

Listen to the FIRST Raw Roundup in audio form for a recap covering segments of the show not included in this article.

Don’t forget to follow all your favorite WWE Superstars and shows in the FOX Sports app to receive alerts on what they’re doing and more.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.