WWE Raw: Elias returns for one-night only, Ezekiel vindicated

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Elias made his triumphant return to WWE Raw this week, and in the process, vindicated his brother Ezekiel.

Welcome back to another Raw roundup, this time covering the June 20 edition of the show featuring a one-night only Elias concert, more Money in the Bank qualifiers, and Rhea Ripley losing her title shot.

Here’s a recap of the match results:

— Carmella defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Asuka via pinfall to earn a Raw Women’s Title opportunity at Money in the Bank

— Omos defeated Riddle via pinfall to earn a spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank match

— Angelo Dawkins defeated Jey Uso via pinfall

— Bobby Lashley defeated Chad Gable, then Otis, then Theory to earn a United States Title shot at Money in the Bank

— AJ Styles defeated Ciampa via pinfall

— Asuka defeated Becky Lynch via pinfall to earn a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank match



Moment of the night: Elias and Ezekiel

This was everything fans were hoping for and more.

First, the backstage segment between Elias and Ezekiel was gold. It didn’t matter that the beard was obviously glued on. In fact, that little bit of cheese may have made the whole thing even better. The fist bump between them was hilarious.

Kevin Owens then continuing his crusade against Ezekiel by interrupting the Elias concert right after was just as great.

Owens has been owning this whole storyline. So, seeing him finally come face-to-face with Elias and Ezekiel on the same night was the best.

Plus, the simple camera tricks used made the whole thing fun.

Best match: Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Carmella Fatal Five Way | WWE on FOX Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Carmelll and Asuka battled in a Fatal Five Way for a chance to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.

With so many talented competitors involved, this was a given.

All five women put on an entertaining match.

Carmella especially looked determined to win from the opening bell, so it was good to see her pickup that victory in the end, especially since she’s been absent from television since WrestleMania.

This feels like a solid fresh start for the former Ms. Money in the Bank.

Additional highlights:

Rhea Ripley has apparently been injured, according to Bianca Belair, who broke the news during a promo at the beginning of Raw.

Riddle seems to be moving into a new program with Seth Rollins now that he’s unable to challenge for the undisputed title.

Lingering question: Will there be a MITB last chance qualifier?

You’d think with Becky Lynch on the poster, and Riddle moving into a feud with Rollins, that they’d both need to be part of the MITB matches.

Getting in via last chance qualifier seems like a given for both.

For a segment-by-segment breakdown of the show with more of my thoughts, listen to the Raw Roundup podcast in the "Out of Character" feed on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

