WWE Raw: Asuka, Mustafa Ali return in surprising fashion

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

This week’s WWE Raw included two unexpected returns.

The April 25 edition of Monday Night Raw featured Asuka and Mustafa Ali appearing on WWE TV for the first time in months, Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary celebration, and more from Edge’s new alliance with Damian Priest.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville via count-out, then via disqualification, then ultimately via pinfall in a no-DQ match after interferences from Queen Zelina and Carmella backfired

- Veer Mahan defeated a local enhancement talent via submission

- Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an arm-wrestling contest

- Akira Tozawa and Tamina defeated Reggie and Dana Brooke via pinfall

- Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor via pinfall after hitting the Downward Spiral

- Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz by reversing the figure four into a pinfall

- Randy Orton, Riddle, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel defeated The Usos, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins via pinfall

Moment of the night: Asuka returns

Auska returns to Raw during Becky Lynch's first appearance since WrestleMania 38 Becky Lynch made her first appearance on Monday Night Raw for the first time since losing her Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

WWE fans have been clamoring for Asuka to re-appear on Raw — she last appeared in July 2021 — so having it take place opposite Becky Lynch made the moment even better.

In case you forgot, when Becky announced she was pregnant and taking a hiatus in 2020, Asuka was the person she handed her title to. Upon Lynch’s return, however, "The Empress of Tomorrow" was out with an injury.

Now that these two can resume where they left off, I’m looking forward to seeing how their story unfolds, especially with Becky as a heel.

Additional highlights:

After publicly requesting his release from the company, it was both a shock and a thrill to see Mustafa Ali on WWE TV again.

Hopefully he’s properly utilized this time. Feuding with the likes of Theory, Miz and Ciampa right from the jump is a good start.

Randy Orton is a living legend, so it was good to see his 20th anniversary celebrated on Raw right at the top of the show.

Cody Rhodes being there for it was a nice bonus, too, since they were in Legacy together years ago.

Randy Orton's 20th Anniversary Celebration is crashed by Seth Rollins I WWE on FOX Monday Night Raw celebrated the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s WWE debut. The Viper thanked fellow WWE superstars Triple H, Riddle and more as he reflected on his legendary career.

Best match: Randy Orton, Riddle, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel versus The Usos, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

The caliber of talent alone in this made it an easy contender for match of the night. Each competitor got a chance to shine with how long it went, too.

The closing moments were also a great way to end Orton’s 20th anniversary — with multiple backdrops onto a table, his signature rope-hung DDT and a couple RKOs to send the crowd home happy.

This was a fun match all around.

Lingering question: Is Judgement Day a good name for Edge/Priest?

I dig what Edge and Damian Priest are doing right now. It’s a refreshing change for Edge, and Priest will gain a lot from their alliance.

My question, however, is regarding their new name (and whether it’s any good).

I was expecting something a bit more gothic to match their vibe. Judgement Day just reminds me of WWE’s old pay-per-view that ran from 2000 to 2009.

