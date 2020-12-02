World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Stars Mourn Pat Patterson's Death 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson died Wednesday morning after a reported battle with cancer.

Patterson was the true definition of influential when it comes to professional wrestling, having been responsible for countless ideas throughout his over 25-year tenure in WWE, most notably the Royal Rumble concept.

The Montreal-born wrestler began his career in 1958 and eventually made his way to the Bay Area, where he became a mainstay.

In 1978, he ventured to the then-WWF and became the company's first Intercontinental Champion.

Despite his in-ring accomplishments, however, his position behind the scenes is where he'll always be remembered most. For a long time, Pat was Vince McMahon's right hand man.

Without his influence and ideas, it's possible WWE wouldn't have become a global juggernaut.

His infamous run as one of Mr. McMahon's stooges during the Attitude Era will also always be remembered by fans of that time. Two moments in particular stand out, his Hardcore title win and eventual Evening Gown Match against Gerald Briscoe.

Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

While appearing on WWE's reality show Legends House in 2014, Pat came out of the closet publicly in an emotional conversation with some of his peers.

He also won the 24/7 title last year, which made him the oldest person to have held that belt.

The stars of WWE, both past and present, took to social media upon learning of the news of his passing to pay their respects.

Rest in peace, Pat.

