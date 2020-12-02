World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Stars Mourn Pat Patterson's Death

3 hours ago

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson died Wednesday morning after a reported battle with cancer.

Patterson was the true definition of influential when it comes to professional wrestling, having been responsible for countless ideas throughout his over 25-year tenure in WWE, most notably the Royal Rumble concept.

The Montreal-born wrestler began his career in 1958 and eventually made his way to the Bay Area, where he became a mainstay.

In 1978, he ventured to the then-WWF and became the company's first Intercontinental Champion. 

Despite his in-ring accomplishments, however, his position behind the scenes is where he'll always be remembered most. For a long time, Pat was Vince McMahon's right hand man.

Without his influence and ideas, it's possible WWE wouldn't have become a global juggernaut.

His infamous run as one of Mr. McMahon's stooges during the Attitude Era will also always be remembered by fans of that time. Two moments in particular stand out, his Hardcore title win and eventual Evening Gown Match against Gerald Briscoe.

Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

While appearing on WWE's reality show Legends House in 2014, Pat came out of the closet publicly in an emotional conversation with some of his peers.

He also won the 24/7 title last year, which made him the oldest person to have held that belt.

The stars of WWE, both past and present, took to social media upon learning of the news of his passing to pay their respects.

Rest in peace, Pat. 

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
World Wrestling Entertainment

Q&A: Liv Morgan Is "Shook" Over New Doc

Q&A: Liv Morgan Is "Shook" Over New Doc
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan chats with Ryan Satin about her upcoming documentary "Liv Forever."
3 days ago
World Wrestling Entertainment

The List: Undertaker's Best Matches

The List: Undertaker's Best Matches
The Dead Man has called it a career. Ryan Satin takes a look back at some of The Undertaker's best matches over three decades.
November 24
World Wrestling Entertainment

Survivor Series Was WWE At Its Best

Survivor Series Was WWE At Its Best
From spectacular matches to the Undertaker's final farewell, Sunday showcased the best WWE has to offer, Ryan Satin writes.
November 23
World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Says Goodbye To The Undertaker

WWE Says Goodbye To The Undertaker
After 30 years, The Phenom's legendary run has come to an end. Here's how WWE Superstars and the WWE Universe reacted.
November 22
World Wrestling Entertainment

The Ultimate Survivor Series Teams

The Ultimate Survivor Series Teams
In this week's "People's Sports Podcast," Charlotte and Mark pick their all-time sports squads, with an assist from Ryan Satin.
November 20
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks