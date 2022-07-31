World Wrestling Entertainment Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star.

Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show.

Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced professional boxer Jake Paul, secured the win with a myriad of impressive acrobatic acts that had the crowd and internet buzzing.

The 27-year-old utilized a figure-four leglock, a Phenomenal Forearm, a moonsault from the ring apron, an Eddie Guerrero-style frog splash off the top rope and a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin.

Paul was named the winner via pinfall at the 14:16 mark of the match.

This isn't the first time Paul and The Miz have been in the ring together. The two teamed up together to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April.

The Miz scored the pinfall victory for the team, but the celebration was ultimately cut short when two-time WWE champion turned and hit his partner with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Paul wanted revenge ever since, and he finally got it Saturday night.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Paul's outstanding display:

