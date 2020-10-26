World Wrestling Entertainment Hell in a Cell Reactions: Show Stolen 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

Wrestling fans all seem to agree that WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 was a fantastic show from start to finish.

Not only was there superb in-ring action, but big moments like Sasha Banks becoming a Grand Slam champion and Randy Orton earning his 14th world title reign happened throughout the night as well.

I’ve got a lot of opinions on the show, so let’s not waste any time getting into the top four takeaways from Hell in a Cell on October 25, 2020.

Sasha and Bayley Make History Again

Every wrestling fan knew Sasha Banks and Bayley would steal the show on Sunday at Hell in a Cell, yet somehow they still managed to exceed all expectations to put on another classic.

Some were even saying the match between these two performers on Sunday may have been better than their famous matches at NXT TakeOver … and those people could be right.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have both grown immensely since that time.

Bayley has shed her hugger gimmick and proven to be one of the most dominant champions in WWE, while Sasha has truly become the Boss of the business. Their TakeOver matches may have put them on the map, but the HIAC performance showed why both competitors have since risen to the top of the industry.

Time and time again, as the battle raged on, they continually put their bodies on the line inside the steel structure.

The brutal meteora into the cage.

The sunset flip powerbomb into a steel chair.

All the kendo stick shots.

Each move painted a masterpiece backed by years of history.

Sasha Banks and Bayley continue to be modern-day trailblazers for women’s wrestling, and this encounter was another big achievement.

It’s very possible these two once again inspired a new generation of female talent on Sunday.

The End of McIntyre’s WWE Title Reign

Drew McIntyre had a phenomenal run with the WWE Championship.

Unfortunately, the lack of fans due to the pandemic made his title reign feel less important than it should’ve.

McIntyre’s big moment of defeating Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE title was diminished by it happening inside of the WWE Performance Center.

That same lifeless setting being the location for his subsequent feuds with Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler didn’t help either.

The transition to the ThunderDome definitely made things better for McIntyre, as the addition of pyro and giant fan video walls elevated the entire show, but it was clear the feud with Randy Orton would end with "The Viper" as champ.

Randy needed to be holding the belt by the time Edge returns, and the feud with Drew had run it's course.

"The Rated-R Superstar”"getting his revenge on Orton in a big title match may be months away, but putting the belt on Randy a few months before ultimately makes the most sense.

Orton's 14th title reign should be meaningful to help cement his legend status, not something that happens quickly. He definitely earned another run with the belt after the stellar work he’s put in over the past year.

That being said, the Hell in a Cell encounter between McIntyre and Orton on Sunday had some notable spots – including Drew’s fall off the side of the cage – and was a newsworthy way to close the show.

I’m now intrigued to see how Drew McIntyre’s character stays occupied over the next few months without being in title contention.

Hopefully he can win the title again once fans return in some fashion. That way he can get a proper run in front of audiences.

He deserves it, and so do we.

Miz Becomes Mr. Money in the Bank

I’ve got mixed feelings on this one.

As I said in my last SmackDown reactions article, I’m not a huge fan of the Money in the Bank contract holder losing the opportunity they earned. It makes future versions of the match feel less important.

However, as I also stated in that article, it’s become more and more evident that Otis' act has suffered without an audience.

Miz hasn’t seemed to have that problem and somehow it’s been ten years since he was last WWE Champion.

In the time that's passed since then, he’s continually proven to be a valuable member of the roster.

The fanbase may have been mixed on his run as champion back in the day, but I feel like the reaction to him holding the belt again at some point in the next year would be much different.

No one questions his passion for this business anymore.

Plus, if there’s anyone whose been patiently waiting for another opportunity, it’s The Miz.

He also never seems to complain, always does a good job with whatever he’s doing on TV, helps talent get over and makes WWE look good in the media.

Meanwhile, Otis has a lot of rebuilding to do. Sunday night seemed to be the start of that.

He no longer has a best friend in Tucker, he no longer has a Money in the Bank contract, and he no longer has his peach.

This should lead to a new attitude for Otis, one where he can be a tad bit more serious at times to help establish himself as a threat.

Roman and the Anoa’i Elders

The “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match was an emotional rollercoaster.

Much like Thanos killing Gamora to obtain the Soul Stone in the "Infinity War" movie, Roman Reigns had to sacrifice one of his own on Sunday to gain "Tribal Chief" approval from the Anoa’i family elders.

Appropriately, Roman wore an Infinity Gauntlet-looking gold glove in the match to further illustrate this comparison.

This was one of those matches you could show a non-wrestling fan to get them interested in the current product.

The trash talking was on point, the strap they used to beat each other was uncomfortably brutal, and Paul Heyman’s pleading at ringside made it look like you were watching a fight to the death.

The producers and referees filling the cage, but being too afraid to stop Roman from trying to decapitate Jey Uso was another nice touch.

Roman Reigns deserves massive praise for the work he did at Hell in a Cell to further develop his new character.

The man fully cried genuine tears while saying he doesn’t know who he’s become anymore, to a desperate cousin pleading by his side, only to return to uncontrollable monster status within minutes for the win.

That’s some serious range.

It’s not often we get a fresh storyline like this where generations of history factors in. When we do, though, it should be applauded.

Reigns also deserves major props for getting Jey Uso over as a singles performer in this program. Roman has been so giving to his cousin in the ring and it’s helped Jey become a viable solo competitor going forward.

Now, there’s an interesting story to be told ahead, as we don’t know if The Usos will both fall in line or accept the family turning their backs on them.

The final post-match shot of “The Wild Samoans” Afa and Sika anointing Roman as “The Tribal Chief” was an awesome moment as well.

