Women's College Basketball UConn's Geno Auriemma: I don't need Caitlin Clark to 'drop 50' on us Updated Apr. 3, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is on a run for the ages, her virtuosity not lost on UConn coach Geno Auriemma as the Huskies get ready to play the Hawkeyes in the Final Four.

"I hope Caitlin Clark had a personal agenda against LSU," Auriemma joked after UConn's win over USC on Monday night. "And I know there's nothing personal between me and her, so I don't need to be seeing her drop 50 [points] on us next weekend, so I love her.

"Forget I ever said Paige [Bueckers] is the best player in the country; I think she's [Clark] the best player of all time."

Clark led No. 1 Iowa past No. 3 LSU in the Elite Eight on Monday, racking up 41 points and 12 assists in the Hawkeyes' 94-87 victory. It was a rematch of last season's National Championship Game, which saw LSU come out victorious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time Naismith Player of the Year winner is in the midst of another historic season, as she passed former Washington star Kelsey Plum to become the all-time Division I women's college basketball scoring leader, as well as Pete Maravich to become the all-time Division I scoring leader. Across 37 games, Clark is averaging 32 points, 9.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.0/38.0/86.2.

Iowa and UConn tip off in the Final Four on Friday night, with the winner set to play the winner of South Carolina-North Carolina State in the title game.

Bueckers, whom Auriemma previously labeled "the best player in America," registered 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in UConn's Elite Eight win over USC. The Huskies are making their 23rd appearance in the Final Four under Auriemma.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UConn Huskies Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark

share