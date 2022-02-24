Connecticut Huskies UConn star Paige Bueckers cleared to return Friday 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The UConn women's basketball team is set to receive a major boost as the calendar turns to March.

Sophomore star guard Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return to the court and is set to rejoin her team when the Huskies face St. John's at home on Friday night.

Bueckers has missed all but six games this season due to a knee injury she suffered in the final minute of a 73-54 win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5. She underwent surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear on Dec. 13 and has been sidelined since.

Bueckers warmed up before UConn's game Wednesday against Marquette but did not play.

The Huskies went 15-4 in Bueckers' absence, with freshman guard Azzi Fudd stepping up and averaging 12.7 PPG. But now, UConn will get its best player back for the home stretch.

Bueckers was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals before the injury.

The guard entered the season as arguably the best player in college basketball after winning the AP and Naismith Player of the Year awards as a true freshman in 2020.

Now she will make her return to the floor as UConn prepares for the Big East and NCAA Tournaments in hopes of raising another banner.

in this topic Women's College Basketball Connecticut Huskies Paige Bueckers