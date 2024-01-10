Women's College Basketball UConn senior Aubrey Griffin to miss remainder of season with torn ACL Updated Jan. 10, 2024 2:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For a third consecutive season, UConn women's basketball has been hit with harsh injury misfortune.

The program announced on Wednesday that senior guard Aubrey Griffin is done for the year with a torn ACL, joining superstar Azzi Fudd with the same injury.

Griffin, who started five games this season and played in 14 of the Huskies' 15 contests, averaged 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. She posted a pair of 20-plus point performances in victories over Kansas and Louisville, with a season-high 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting against the Cardinals.

Griffin will have surgery at UConn Health at a later date, the program announced in its press release.

For Geno Auriemma, it's another mind-numbing blow to a program that has not been at full strength since superstar recruit Paige Bueckers got to campus. The Huskies are currently 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big East, which they should have no issue winning this season, but injuries to two impactful performers in Fudd and Griffin surely damage their hopes of returning to the Final Four after the program missed the national semifinals for the first time since 2007 last year.

Connecticut hosts Providence at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night.

