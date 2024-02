Women's College Basketball No. 4 Iowa takes down Illinois behind Caitlin Clark's triple-double Updated Feb. 25, 2024 5:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caitlin Clark scored 24 points on the way to her 16th career triple-double, Hannah Stuelke added 20, and No. 4 Iowa defeated Illinois 101-85 on Sunday.

Clark had 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her Division I-leading fifth triple-double of the season, as Iowa (24-4, 13-3 Big Ten) bounced back from a loss to No. 14 Indiana. Clark, the nation's leading scorer at 32.1 points per game, went 6-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-14 from 3.

Caitlin Clark puts up a 24-point triple-double in Iowa's win over Illinois

Molly Davis had 17 points and Kate Martin had 13 for the Hawkeyes. Iowa, the nation's leader in scoring offense at 91.8 points per game, topped the 100-point mark for the ninth time this season.

Clark struggled with her shooting in the first half, but her teammates stepped up. Clark was just 2-of-9 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3, but the Hawkeyes built a 50-34 halftime lead behind Davis, who had 12 points, and Stuelke, who had 10. Iowa had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and a 12-2 run in the second.

Makira Cook scored 26 points to lead five players for Illinois (13-13, 7-9) in double figures. Genesis Bryant had 19 points, Adalia McKenzie had 13, Camille Hobby had 12, and Kendall Bostic had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

