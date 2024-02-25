Women's College Basketball
No. 4 Iowa takes down Illinois behind Caitlin Clark's triple-double
Updated Feb. 25, 2024

Caitlin Clark scored 24 points on the way to her 16th career triple-double, Hannah Stuelke added 20, and No. 4 Iowa defeated Illinois 101-85 on Sunday.

Clark had 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her Division I-leading fifth triple-double of the season, as Iowa (24-4, 13-3 Big Ten) bounced back from a loss to No. 14 Indiana. Clark, the nation's leading scorer at 32.1 points per game, went 6-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-14 from 3.

Molly Davis had 17 points and Kate Martin had 13 for the Hawkeyes. Iowa, the nation's leader in scoring offense at 91.8 points per game, topped the 100-point mark for the ninth time this season.

Clark struggled with her shooting in the first half, but her teammates stepped up. Clark was just 2-of-9 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3, but the Hawkeyes built a 50-34 halftime lead behind Davis, who had 12 points, and Stuelke, who had 10. Iowa had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and a 12-2 run in the second.

Makira Cook scored 26 points to lead five players for Illinois (13-13, 7-9) in double figures. Genesis Bryant had 19 points, Adalia McKenzie had 13, Camille Hobby had 12, and Kendall Bostic had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

