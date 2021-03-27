Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Day 1 of the Sweet 16

3 hours ago

How sweet it is!

Two elite freshmen face off to kick off Saturday's action when Caitlin Clark and fifth-seeded Iowa battle the tournament's top seed UConn, led by Paige Bueckers.

Here are the top moments and plays from the opening day of the Sweet 16, with the most recent action listed first.

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 2 Baylor Bears
Result: TBD

No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies
Result: UConn wins 92-72

Westbrook getting it started

Evina Westbrook was the star of the first quarter, while Clake and Bueckers were still getting warmed up.

Buckets for Bueckers

Bueckers put the team on her back in the second half, ending the day with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Clark catching fire

Clark had an answer for Bueckers, finding nothing but net from deep.

Williams weaves in traffic

UConn's Christyn Williams was unstoppable, creating a highlight reel of plays like this and finishing with 27 points.

Stay tuned for more top plays as they happen!

