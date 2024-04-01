Women's College Basketball Iowa-LSU could be most-bet Women's game ever: 'We’re expecting plenty of action' Published Apr. 1, 2024 9:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Women’s March Madness odds are gaining more of a sports betting audience than ever before.

Thanks in large part to Iowa star Caitlin Clark but also other standouts such as LSU’s Angel Reese and UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Women’s NCAA Tournament betting is on the rise.

"This is the most popular NCAA Women’s Tournament we’ve seen due to all the star power," TwinSpires Sportsbook director of retail sports Zachary Lucas said.

Monday night brings an Elite Eight matchup with serious star power: Clark and her top-seeded Hawkeyes against Reese and No. 3 seed LSU in a rematch of last season’s championship game.

Multiple oddsmakers chimed in on what could well be the most-bet game in the history of Women’s March Madness odds.

Perfect Timing

In the 2023 championship game, LSU rolled to a 102-85 victory over Iowa. As soon as this year’s Women’s March Madness bracket came out, everyone noticed something quite interesting: Iowa and LSU in the same region.

Count SuperBook executive director John Murray among those who think that’s beyond a coincidence, though he’s not complaining.

"I know this is the game everyone’s been waiting for. And the committee deliberately stuck these two teams in the same region, so that we would get it," Murray said.

Not only did the bracket set up this clash, but it did so in prime time on a Monday night — outside the shadow of the March Madness men’s tournament.

"I think the hype around the rematch and the time slot of not being up against anything else will be good for the handle," Murray said. "I’m glad I’m not working Monday night. I want to watch that game."

Odds and Action

In Saturday’s Sweet 16, Iowa routed No. 5 seed Colorado 89-68, while LSU knocked out No. 2 seed UCLA 78-69. On Saturday night, The SuperBook opened the Hawkeyes slim 1.5-point favorites Saturday, and the line moved to Iowa -1 shortly thereafter.

However, on Sunday, Iowa climbed to -2 for the 7 p.m. ET Monday night showdown. But it’s not yet developed into a decision, with betting on both teams reasonably close.

"No big liabilities yet. Ticket count is pretty even, but there’s more money on LSU right now," SuperBook senior risk supervisor Casey Degnon said Sunday night while projecting a lot more tickets and money to come right up until tipoff. "We’re expecting plenty of action. And we’ll have betting limits that are just as high as any men’s game."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

