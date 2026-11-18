The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels visit the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

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Ole Miss is 4-0 and has won every game by at least 16 points, most recently 69-53 over Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15.

Ohio State won its first three games, including a 103-36 rout of Central Michigan, then lost 87-55 to UConn on Nov. 12 before beating FDU 93-49 on Nov. 15 to get to 4-1.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Ohio State

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Doneelah Washington is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes a game for Ole Miss and making 56.5 percent of her shots.

She scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting against North Alabama, her season high. Washington averaged 16.8 points at Illinois State last season with a high of 31, so there is more scoring in her. The Rebels face a No. 19 Ohio State team in Columbus. Ohio State's Elsa Lemmilä is making 76.9 percent of her shots, so Washington will face a strong frontcourt.

Averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 19.8 minutes a game for Ole Miss, Jade Tillman is making 56.5 percent of her shots.

She had 14 points and 11 rebounds against Alcorn State on 4-of-5 shooting. Tillman averaged 15.9 points at UMBC last season with a high of 32. Ohio State's Elsa Lemmilä averages 11.5 rebounds, so Tillman's work inside matters for the Rebels. Ole Miss has not allowed more than 53 points in any game this season.

Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for Ohio State through five games.

She scored 23 points against Central Michigan on Nov. 5 and made all six of her free throws. Cambridge averaged 22.8 points last season and leads the Buckeyes in scoring again. She also had 21 points in the 87-55 loss to UConn on Nov. 12. Her 6.2 assists a game mean the Buckeyes' offense runs through her, so Ole Miss has to defend both the shot and the pass.

Through four games for Ohio State, Elsa Lemmilä is making 76.9 percent of her shots and averaging 13.3 points and 11.5 rebounds.

She went 7 of 7 against Mercyhurst and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds. Lemmilä has made 85.7 percent of her free throws and averaged 9.3 points last season, so this is a big jump. She also had 11 rebounds against UIC in the opener. Doneelah Washington and Jade Tillman will try to keep her off the glass.

Ole Miss vs. Ohio State Odds