Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark will not be denied, as Iowa tops Indiana for 14th straight win Updated Jan. 14, 2024 12:48 a.m. ET

The Caitlin Clark Show arrived on FOX in primetime on Saturday night, and the best player in college basketball delivered the goods.

The Iowa senior posted 30 points, her 46th career performance hitting that threshold, while adding 11 assists as the No. 3 Hawkeyes pulled away for a commanding 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana in Iowa City. The victory gave the now 17-1 Hawkeyes their 14th consecutive win, while the Hoosiers' 13-game winning streak ended, dropping them to 14-2.

Here's the great thing about Clark: She started the game 3-for-9 from the floor, but was totally unflappable and ended up scoring a combined 22 points in the second and third quarters when the Hawkeyes built their lead. She does not wear down or let a couple of misses define her, and seemingly, she's mastered getting better as the game goes on.

'It was a team win' - Caitlin Clark reflects on Iowa's victory over Indiana

"This started on the defensive end," Clark told FOX Sports' Allison Williams following the win. "To only give up 57 points to this team that's really good offensively, I'm really proud of our group."

Indiana entered the game at 22nd in the country in scoring offense at over 81 points per game, but was held to just 5-for-20 from 3-point territory while superstar Mackenzie Holmes needed 13 field goal attempts to hit 16 points.

Play of the Night: Clark's late third-quarter triple

Gus Johnson's "Woo!" call summed it up best when Clark launched and buried her sixth triple of the evening from the Hawkeye logo in the final minute of the third quarter.

Caitlin Clark splashes a 3-pointer from the LOGO as Iowa extends lead over Indiana

What was a six-point Iowa advantage at halftime turned into 17 after 30 minutes, with Lisa Bluder's team outscoring IU 22-11 in the third.

"It got out of control in the third quarter," Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren said. "They were clicking on all cylinders, and we weren't very good. We've got some soul-searching to do."

On the flip side, Iowa showed why the Hawkeyes could take that step further and win the school's first women's basketball national championship this April. As great as Clark is, and she was spectacular again, posting her 13th game of her career in which she totaled at least 30 points and 10 assists, the Hawkeyes showed what their core is made of around her.

Molly Davis posted a career-high 18 points, with 13 of those coming in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting. Senior guard Kate Martin added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Gabbie Marshall continued her rise as a real X-factor for this team, as the senior guard posted her third consecutive 12-point performance.

And it was an all-out frenzy at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the Hawkeyes won this one in dominant fashion after winning at the buzzer in their last meeting with the Hoosiers last February.

The good times keep rolling in Iowa City, and Clark, who is fifth all-time in the women's basketball scoring charts, is now at 3,274 career points. She is just 10 points behind Brittney Griner, as Clark will set aim on fourth place in pursuit of Kelsey Plum's all-time record when the Hawkeyes host Wisconsin on Tuesday. Indiana will welcome Minnesota on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark DOMINATES with a 30-point, 11-assist showing in Iowa's win vs. Indiana

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

