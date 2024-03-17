Women's College Basketball 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament predictions: LSU vs. Iowa rematch? Updated Mar. 17, 2024 10:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament field has officially been announced, and it is filled from top to bottom with storylines and intriguing matchups.

South Carolina is the top overall seed in the women's tournament. The Gamecocks, who enter the Big Dance with a perfect 32-0 record, are joined by Iowa, USC and Texas as the No. 1 seeds.

Last year's national champion, the LSU Tigers, are the No. 3 seed in the Albany 2 region and could potentially face Caitlin Clark and the No. 1-seeded Hawkeyes in an Elite Eight matchup. Angel Reese and the Tigers defeated Clark's Hawkeyes in last year's national championship game.

We asked FOX Sports college basketball writer Laken Litman to submit her full bracket ahead of the Big Dance.

Let's get to it!

Biggest first-round upset: No. 9 Princeton over No. 8 West Virginia

First No. 1 seed to lose: Iowa (Elite Eight vs. LSU), USC (Elite Eight vs. UConn)

Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, LSU, UConn

National champion: South Carolina

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

