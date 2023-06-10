United States Football League USFL Week 9 live updates: Breakers hold lead over Showboats during weather delay Updated Jun. 10, 2023 3:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Closing out Saturday's slate, it's a monster matchup between the New Orleans Breakers and the Memphis Showboats.

Both teams are 5-3 entering Week 9, but they also play in a loaded South Division in which all four teams currently have the same record or better. With just two teams making the playoffs in each division, Saturday's game will likely have major playoff consequences, and the loser will face a tall task to make the playoffs in the final week of the regular season.

Earlier, the Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6) picked up their first win since Week 5 after taking down the Michigan Panthers (3-6) in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top moments!

New Orleans Breakers vs. Memphis Showboats

Loose ball!

The Breakers were able to force a fumble in the game's opening minutes to set them up in Showboats territory before kicking a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Over the (Wes) Hills and into the end zone

Wes Hills took an inside handoff and ran right up the guy for a one-yard score to give the Breakers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

What the heck just happened?

A bad snap on a Showboats' third-and-6 was just the start of one of the most chaotic plays of the USFL season. Showboats QB Cole Kelley ran back to the ball after it went through his legs. Once he got possession, he decided to launch it downfield in hopes of getting the first down. But his pass was batted before it ended up in the hands of Breakers LB Vontae Diggs, who turned the interception into a touchdown to give his team a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

Weather delay

Not long after the Breakers went up 17-0, the game entered a weather delay with 1:20 left in the first quarter due to lightning. The USFL stated it still hopes to finish the game on Saturday.

Setting the stage

The Breakers were the best team in the league to open the season, starting off with a 4-0 record before losing three in a row. But New Orleans found its way back in the win column in Week 8, surviving Michigan's comeback bid.

On the other side, the Showboats' season has been just about the opposite. Memphis was 0-3 to start the season but has won its past five games, giving it an opportunity to make the playoffs.

The Breakers are ready to get rolling in Memphis.

The Showboats, meanwhile, are ready to defend their home field.

