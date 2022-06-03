United States Football League USFL Week 8: New Jersey Generals top Pittsburgh Maulers 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the USFL season kicked off Friday with a heated matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals, who started strong on the way to their seventh-straight victory, 29-18.

The Generals improve to 7-1 on the season, while the Maulers fall to 1-7.

Here are the top plays from Friday's game.

New Jersey Generals 29, Pittsburgh Maulers 18

Generals strike first

New Jersey took advantage of its opening drive by grabbing a quick six points, courtesy of RB Darius Victor.

Bombs away!

Maulers QB Roland Rivers got things going early for his team in his first start for Pittsburgh.

Maulers answer

Pittsburgh fired back with a score of its own on the ensuing drive, thanks to the fancy footwork of Rivers.

Double trouble

The Generals started the second quarter the same way they started the first — with a TD.

Third time's the charm

The Generals came up with their third score of the night on a 24-yard TD pass from QB Luis Perez to WR KaVontae Turpin, good for a healthy double-digit lead.

Pulling away

New Jersey added three more points ahead of the half on a monster 50-yard field goal, good for a 23-7 lead.

Coming through!

The Generals' defense came out in full force in the second half. First, Dravon Askew-Henry took down Tre Walker on the kickoff return.

Sack!

Then, Generals tackle Toby Johnson took down Rivers with a huge sack.

Record-setting kick

The Maulers added three points to close out the third frame with a record-setting 61-yard field goal.

New Jersey rolls

Victor punched in his third score of the night to extend the Generals' lead to 29-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Maulers make their move

The Maulers made a run for it late in the game, scoring midway through the final frame and adding a two-point conversion to keep things close, 29-18.

Alternative kickoff

Pittsburgh opted for an alternative onside kick — a unique USFL rule where a team can elect to go for it from fourth-and-12 from their own 33-yard line to earn possession.

Rivers found recent Maulers free-agent signee Jalen McCleskey for a gain of 18 yards to keep the ball, but it ended in a missed field goal, and things ended there.

