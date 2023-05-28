United States Football League USFL Week 7 Top Plays: Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals Updated May. 28, 2023 7:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the USFL season is filled with matchups that carry serious playoff implications, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Sunday slate that includes a pair of crucial contests.

Earlier, the Houston Gamblers took on the Memphis Showboats as both teams tried to keep pace with the Birmingham Stallions (5-2) atop the South Division.

Next up, the Michigan Panthers (2-4) face the New Jersey Generals (2-4) as both try to stay within reach of the North Division-leading Philadelphia Stars (4-3).

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals

Salute to the troops

The Generals opened the battle by paying homage to America's fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day, carrying a flag out to midfield for the national anthem.

Gimme 3

The Generals got on the board first, looking comfortable in their first drive as they took an early 3-0 lead on a FG from Nick Sciba.

Stay persistent!

After a 50-year field goal bought Michigan a 6-3 lead before halftime, Josh Love hooked up with Trey Quinn on a short slant over the middle to give Michigan the advantage.

