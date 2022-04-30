USFL Week 3: Tampa Bay Bandits escape Houston Gamblers
Week 3 of the USFL season kicked off Saturday with a heavyweight matchup between the Houston Gamblers and the Tampa Bay Bandits, who narrowly escaped with the win to stay above .500.
Here are the top moments between Tampa Bay and Houston:
Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Houston Gamblers 26
Don't blink!
The Bandits came out swinging in this one, finding the end zone with ease on their opening drive.
Jordan Ta'amu found WR Derrick Dillon for a monster 64-yard touchdown to kick things off.
Houston responds
The Gamblers kept the Bandits within arm's reach early after Nick Vogel nailed a 46-yard field goal to make it a four-point game midway through the first quarter.
Just how they drew it up
On Houston's ensuing drive, QB Clayton Thorson connected with wideout Anthony Ratliff-Williams for a 43-yard reception that turned into one of the most outrageous TDs of the season.
Ratliff-Williams fumbled the ball in the red zone, but a lucky bounce put it right back in his hands and he took it the rest of the way to the house for the score.
Just like that, the Gamblers led 10-7 to close out the first quarter.
Off to the races
Houston picked up right where it left off in the second quarter, snagging another score on the first play of the Gamblers' opening drive of the frame.
RB Mark Thompson turned on the jets and took off for a 55-yard TD — the longest run of the USFL season.
The Gamblers held a double-digit lead after Thompson's monster rush, 17-7.
Returning the favor
The Bandits answered right back with a score of their own on the following drive, as RB Juwan Washington cashed in up the middle for a 13-yard score to close the gap, 17-14.
What could have been
The Bandits nearly took the lead late in the second frame, but Tampa Bay came up just short.
Ta'amu connected with WR Rashard Davis at Houston's 5-yard line, but as Davis launched himself into the end zone, the ball popped out after hitting the pylon.
It was deemed a fumble on Davis' behalf after review, resulting in a touchback.
Making moves
The Gamblers made the most of the turnover, snagging another score on the next possession, thanks to a short reception from Isaiah Zuber.
Not on their watch
The Bandits' defense came up with a huge stop headed into halftime, picking off Thorson in the end zone on Houston's final play of the first half.
The Gamblers led 23-14 at the break.
Coming through!
Ta'amu picked up a huge first down on Tampa Bay's first drive of the second half, picking up 19 yards to move the Bandits down the field. The drive ended with a short field goal to close the gap, 23-17.
Too good
The Gamblers answered back with a field goal of their own — this time a monster 51-yarder from Vogel — to make it a nine-point game headed into the final frame.
Block party
The Bandits turned a blocked punt, courtesy of Quenton Meeks, into a TD early in the fourth quarter.
Just like that, it was a two-point game.
Not so fast!
The Bandits weren't able to get it done on their next possession, as Ta'amu was picked off as Tampa Bay made a play downfield.
Alijah Holder, who has previous stints in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, came up with the huge play for the Gamblers.
TB gets the last word
Tyler Rausa nailed a 46-yarder with 13 seconds to spare, sealing the win for the Bandits.