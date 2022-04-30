United States Football League USFL Week 3: Birmingham Stallions outlast New Orleans Breakers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the USFL season continued Saturday with a highly anticipated battle between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers, as both teams fought to keep their perfect records alive.

Both teams entered Saturday's contest undefeated, but it was the Stallions that came out on top.

Here are the top moments between Birmingham and NOLA:

Birmingham Stallions 22, New Orleans Breakers 13

On the move

New Orleans QB Kyle Sloter connected with tight end Sal Cannella for an 18-yard gain to move the Breakdowns down the field.

Coming up short

What started as a promising drive for New Orleans early in the first frame ended in a turnover for the Breakers, as Sloter fumbled the ball at the goal line, and it was recovered by Birmingham's DeMarquis Gates at the Stallions' 1-yard line.

The Stallions weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, and punted on the following drive.

Breakers' defense makes waves

Stallions QB J'Mar Smith was picked off near midfield, courtesy of Aashari Crosswell, as the first quarter came to a close.

Stallions strike first

Smith found wideout Marlon Williams for a 47-yard touchdown, ending the scoring drought in this one.

New Orleans enters the chat

Sloter found a rhythm with Breakers receiver Johnnie Dixon, who came up with a clutch catch in traffic to get New Orleans in scoring position late in the second frame.

Seeing it through

Sloter capped off the 13-play, 85-yard drive with a TD pass to Dixon to get the Breakers on the board ahead of the break. It was a one-point game, 7-6, after a missed extra point.

No quit

Stallions QB Smith scrambled for 31 yards in the final moments of the second frame, setting Birmingham up for a short field goal to extend its lead ahead of the break, 10-6.

Breakers marching in

The Breakers capped off a whopping 17-play, 77-yard drive that latest nearly nine minutes with a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half to take their first lead of the game, 13-10.

It was apparent that the Sloter-Dixon connection continued to heat up as the game went on.

Stallions respond

Birmingham fired back with an eight-minute, 15-play drive of its own to open the final frame, but the Stallions weren't able to seal the deal and turned the ball over on downs.

Stallions regain lead

Birmingham QB Smith once again connected with WR Victor Bolden, but this time it ended with six points.

Just like that, the Stallions led 17-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Chaos ensues

Things got chaotic on the following drive.

Sloter was sacked in the end zone and lost the ball, which was picked up by New Orleans' OL Kai Absheer, who then fumbled the ball in the end zone once again.

It was recovered by Birmingham's Scooby Wright for a touchdown, which was overturned and deemed a safety after a booth review, bringing the score to 19-13.

Block party

New Orleans bounced back on the following drive, as DE Nigel Chavis blocked the Stallions' punt.

Denied

The Breakers weren't able to capitalize on the big play, however, as New Orleans failed to move the ball down the field before missing a field goal to close out the drive.

More of the same

Sloter was picked off on New Orleans' own 33-yard line as the two-minute warning approached.

The Stallions turned that into three points after a quick field goal, good for a 22-13 edge, and things ended there.

