USFL Week 2: Birmingham Stallions-Houston Gamblers top plays

Week 2 of the inaugural United States Football League season continues Saturday on FS1 with the Birmingham Stallions and Houston Gamblers battling in a game of 1-0 teams.

Last week, the Stallions staged a stunning comeback to beat New Jersey, as backup quarterback J'Mar Smith stepped in for an injured Alex McGough to spark a 28-24 victory and earn Player of the Week honors.

Meanwhile, the Gamblers put on a stifling defensive display against the Michigan Panthers, forcing two fumbles in a 17-12 win.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's matchup.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers

Setting the stage

The game ball was hand-delivered by NASCAR's Tyler Reddick, who is in Birmingham for the highly anticipated race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Off to the races!

The Stallions wasted absolutely no time getting on the board in this one.

On the opening drive, Gamblers QB Clayton Thorson was picked off near midfield by Stallions CB Brian Allen, who took it 48 yards to the house to give Birmingham an early 7-0 edge.

Need for speed

Gamblers running back Mark Thompson gave Houston a much-needed boost, exploding up the middle for 41 yards.

It's good!

The big gain put Houston in enemy territory, and Nick Vogel helped close the gap with this monster kick.

Returning the favor

The Stallions got a taste of their own medicine when Smith's pass was intercepted by Gamblers CB Will Likely and returned 63 yards for a touchdown, giving Houston a 9-7 advantage.

Stay tuned for more updates!

