USFL Week 10 live updates: Philadelphia leads Michigan in first quarter
USFL Week 10 live updates: Philadelphia leads Michigan in first quarter

Updated Jun. 18, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET

The 2023 USFL season comes to a close Sunday after a whirlwind of action in Week 10.

Closing out the season, the Philadelphia Stars (4-5) are up against the Michigan Panthers (3-6) in Detroit. The winner will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) in the USFL North Division Championship, and the loser will be eliminated. What's more, if the Stars will clinch the North Division title with a win Sunday.

Earlier, on FS1, the New Orleans Breakers (7-3) downed the Houston Gamblers (5-5) in Memphis to clinch their first playoff berth. They will take on the Birmingham Stallions (8-2) in next week's USFL South Division Championship.

Here are the top moments!

Philadelphia Stars vs. Michigan Panthers

On their first offensive drive of the game, the Stars' Case Cookus found his receiver, Terry Wright, on a 23-yard touchdown pitch and catch, putting Philly up 7-0 early in the first. 

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame vibes

United States Football League
Philadelphia Stars
Michigan Panthers
