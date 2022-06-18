United States Football League USFL Week 10: Birmingham Stallions edge Tampa Bay Bandits 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the inaugural USFL season continued Saturday with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Tampa Bay Bandits on FOX at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham, which had already earned the No. 1 seed in the South Division and a spot in next weekend's playoffs, held off Tampa Bay 21-18 on Saturday to complete a 9-1 regular season. Tampa Bay finished 4-6.

Here are the top plays.

Birmingham Stallions 21. Tampa Bay Bandits 18

Don't think about it

Tampa wasn't intimidated by Birmingham's record in the slightest and pounced first with a big INT from T.J. Neal.

Stifled!

Tampa Bay tried to parlay its early success on defense into magic on offense, but had its fourth-and-7 attempt thwarted by Birmingham's defensive line.

Bulldozer

Birmingham burst onto the scoreboard midway in the second quarter, first picking up substantial yardage via the pass …

… before Marlon Williams punched in the go-ahead score with a powerful rumble.

Stallions receiver Marlon Willams puts Birmingham on the board

Reading the defense

Alex McGough already has a passing TD and bought himself a rushing score late in the first half after faking out the defense on a read-option and barreling his way into the end zone.

Alex McGough breaks off a 17-yard rushing TD

Bobblin' it

Tampa's Derrick Dillon made magic happen with his hands, as he kept his eyes on the prize to complete a crazy catch, and speed off to the races for a USFL-record 75-yard score.

81-yarder!

Tampa Bay struck with a home-run hitter late in the third, setting another record with an 81-yard house call on Rashard Davis's punt return, bringing the score to 14-12.

Shed 'em off

CJ Marable put the Stallions in front with a statement rush early in the fourth, bouncing off a horde of defenders as he plowed his way past the pylon for another six.

We can score, too

Tampa had an answer for Birmingham's haymaker, punching right back with a 12-play, 62-yard scoring drive of its own. De'Quan Hampton made the short TD reception to bring Tampa within three, 21-18.

The Bandits were unable to make good on the ensuing three-point attempt, which was ultimately the difference in the game.

