United States Football League
USFL Week 10: Birmingham Stallions edge Tampa Bay Bandits USFL Week 10: Birmingham Stallions edge Tampa Bay Bandits
United States Football League

USFL Week 10: Birmingham Stallions edge Tampa Bay Bandits

1 hour ago

Week 10 of the inaugural USFL season continued Saturday with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Tampa Bay Bandits on FOX at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham, which had already earned the No. 1 seed in the South Division and a spot in next weekend's playoffs, held off Tampa Bay 21-18 on Saturday to complete a 9-1 regular season. Tampa Bay finished 4-6.

Here are the top plays.

Birmingham Stallions 21. Tampa Bay Bandits 18

Don't think about it

Tampa wasn't intimidated by Birmingham's record in the slightest and pounced first with a big INT from T.J. Neal.

Stifled!

Tampa Bay tried to parlay its early success on defense into magic on offense, but had its fourth-and-7 attempt thwarted by Birmingham's defensive line.

Bulldozer

Birmingham burst onto the scoreboard midway in the second quarter, first picking up substantial yardage via the pass …

… before Marlon Williams punched in the go-ahead score with a powerful rumble.

Stallions receiver Marlon Willams puts Birmingham on the board

Stallions receiver Marlon Willams puts Birmingham on the board
Birmingham Stallions receiver Marlon Willams powers his way into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown and the first score of the game.

Reading the defense

Alex McGough already has a passing TD and bought himself a rushing score late in the first half after faking out the defense on a read-option and barreling his way into the end zone.

Alex McGough breaks off a 17-yard rushing TD

Alex McGough breaks off a 17-yard rushing TD
Alex Mcgough's 17-yard rushing TD increases the Birmingham Stallions' lead to 14-0.

Bobblin' it

Tampa's Derrick Dillon made magic happen with his hands, as he kept his eyes on the prize to complete a crazy catch, and speed off to the races for a USFL-record 75-yard score.

81-yarder!

Tampa Bay struck with a home-run hitter late in the third, setting another record with an 81-yard house call on Rashard Davis's punt return, bringing the score to 14-12.

Shed 'em off

CJ Marable put the Stallions in front with a statement rush early in the fourth, bouncing off a horde of defenders as he plowed his way past the pylon for another six.

We can score, too

Tampa had an answer for Birmingham's haymaker, punching right back with a 12-play, 62-yard scoring drive of its own. De'Quan Hampton made the short TD reception to bring Tampa within three, 21-18. 

The Bandits were unable to make good on the ensuing three-point attempt, which was ultimately the difference in the game.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL odds Week 10: How to bet, results, best bet
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 10: How to bet, results, best bet

1 hour ago
Trey Williams, Generals hold off Stars' late charge
United States Football League

Trey Williams, Generals hold off Stars' late charge

2 hours ago
USFL Week 10: Generals beat Stars, finish season 9-1
United States Football League

USFL Week 10: Generals beat Stars, finish season 9-1

5 hours ago
USFL's playoff coaches face dilemma in Week 10: How much to show?
United States Football League

USFL's playoff coaches face dilemma in Week 10: How much to show?

1 day ago
2022 All-USFL Team special teams unveiled
United States Football League

2022 All-USFL Team special teams unveiled

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes