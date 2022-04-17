United States Football League USFL Week 1: Bandits-Maulers postponed, will be played Monday 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Week 1 USFL game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers, originally scheduled to be played Sunday evening, has been moved to Monday due to inclement weather.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET and broadcast on FS1.

Fans holding a ticket to Sunday's games can attend Monday night by presenting their ticket from Sunday.

For ticket holders unable to attend Monday's game, the USFL announced that it would post information soon as to how to receive a voucher to attend a future USFL game at Protective Stadium.

Weather issues had already impacted Sunday's scheduled Week 1 triple-header, as the opener between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers was delayed due to lightning. That game did eventually start, with Houston coming away with a 17-12 victory.

The weather held up nicely for Game 2, in which the New Orleans Breakers held off the Philadelphia Stars, 23-17.

