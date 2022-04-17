United States Football League
USFL Week 1: Bandits-Maulers postponed, will be played Monday USFL Week 1: Bandits-Maulers postponed, will be played Monday
United States Football League

USFL Week 1: Bandits-Maulers postponed, will be played Monday

12 mins ago

The Week 1 USFL game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers, originally scheduled to be played Sunday evening, has been moved to Monday due to inclement weather.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET and broadcast on FS1.

Fans holding a ticket to Sunday's games can attend Monday night by presenting their ticket from Sunday.

For ticket holders unable to attend Monday's game, the USFL announced that it would post information soon as to how to receive a voucher to attend a future USFL game at Protective Stadium.

Weather issues had already impacted Sunday's scheduled Week 1 triple-header, as the opener between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers was delayed due to lightning. That game did eventually start, with Houston coming away with a 17-12 victory.

The weather held up nicely for Game 2, in which the New Orleans Breakers held off the Philadelphia Stars, 23-17.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
USFL - Bandits vs. Maulers - 4/18/2022 USFL - Bandits vs. Maulers - 4/18/2022
share story
USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, lines, results for every game
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, lines, results for every game

21 mins ago
USFL Week 1: New Orleans Breakers top Philadelphia Stars
United States Football League

USFL Week 1: New Orleans Breakers top Philadelphia Stars

2 hours ago
USFL Week 1: Houston Gamblers hold off Michigan Panthers
United States Football League

USFL Week 1: Houston Gamblers hold off Michigan Panthers

6 hours ago
USFL odds: How oddsmakers are setting lines for a brand new league
United States Football League

USFL odds: How oddsmakers are setting lines for a brand new league

8 hours ago
USFL odds 2022: 3 simple rules for betting the inaugural USFL season
United States Football League

USFL odds 2022: 3 simple rules for betting the inaugural USFL season

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes