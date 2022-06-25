United States Football League USFL title game: Everything to know about Stars-Stallions 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The USFL 's inaugural championship game is set!

The Philadelphia Stars , who defeated the New Jersey Generals in the semifinals, will take on the Birmingham Stallions — who were victorious over New Orleans — at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the key things to know about the championship game matchup.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions

When is it and how can I watch?: Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Records: Stars, 6-4 in the regular season, 1-0 in playoffs; Stallions, 9-1, 1-0.

Current streak (counting regular season): Stars, W1; Stallions, W2.

Head-to-head: This will be the second meeting between these teams this season. The Stallions beat the Stars 30-17 in Week 5.

Points for/against: Stars 280-257; Stallions, 265-186.

Leading passer: Stars, Case Cookus (1,467 yards, 12 TDs, six INTs); Stallions, J'Mar Smith (1,763 yards, 11 TDs, six INTs)

Leading rusher: Stars, Matthew Colburn (496 yards, 4.6 YPC, eight TDs); Stallions, CJ Marable (421 yards, 3.8 YPC, five TDs).

Leading receiver: Stars, Jordan Suell (397 yards, 10.5 YPR, three TDs); Stallions, Marlon Williams (498 yards, 13.8 YPR, four TDs).

Leading tackler: Stars, Jordan Moore, LB (65 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks); Stallions, DeMarquis Gates, LB (67 total tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks).

DeMarquis Gates takes it to the house! Birmingham linebacker DeMarquis Gates takes the Kyle Sloter interception in for a touchdown.

Other notables: Colburn (eight) has the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league. … Cookus has compiled his passing numbers in only seven starts. He started the season as Philly's backup behind Bryan Scott, taking over the job after Scott was injured. … Philly DB Channing Stribling leads the league in interceptions (seven) … Marable's rushing numbers have taken a hit since the Stallions signed Bo Scarbrough midseason. Scarbrough has rushed for 391 yards in seven games (six starts). … Gates leads the league in tackles for loss, with 12.

