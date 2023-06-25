United States Football League
USFL South Division Championship live updates: Breakers vs. Stallions
USFL South Division Championship live updates: Breakers vs. Stallions

Updated Jun. 25, 2023 6:34 p.m. ET

The 2023 USFL postseason is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all of Sunday's must-see action on FOX!

All eyes are on the South Division, as the powerhouse Birmingham Stallions (8-2) host the tough New Orleans Breakers (7-3) at Protective Stadium (7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the weekend's final game.

The Stallions clinched their spot in the South Division title game with the win over Memphis in Week 10, eliminating the Showboats in the process. The Breakers secured a playoff spot with their Week 10 win over Houston, which in turn eliminated the Gamblers.

The winner will face the Pittsburgh Maulers in the championship game in Canton, Ohio (July 1 at 8 p.m. ET). 

Here are the top moments!

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers

Fire fits

Is your popcorn ready? The Breakers had the dazzling drip on full display as they dropped in to Protective Stadium for the game.

Get. Ready.

The Stallions were pumped and ready for game action as they approached their biggest matchup of the season, and our cameras captured the pregame scene inside a huddle.

Stay tuned for updates!

United States Football League
Birmingham Stallions
New Orleans Breakers
