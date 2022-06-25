United States Football League USFL Playoffs top plays: Stars stun Generals 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The USFL 's inaugural postseason got underway Saturday on FOX when the North's top-seeded New Jersey Generals faced the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Stars in the semifinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Stars, who lost to the Generals twice in the regular season, pulled off a stunner, earning a 19-14 victory.

The Stars advance to play in the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX) . Tickets for the USFL playoffs and championship games are on sale at United States Football League (USFL) (hofvillage.com) .

Here are the top plays from Saturday's first game.

Highlights: Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals A close contest between the Stars and Generals ended in an upset. Check out the highlights as Case Cookus, Luis Perez, KaVontae Turpin and other big names took the field in Canton, Ohio.

Philadelphia Stars 19, New Jersey Generals 14

Philadelphia marched down the field in a hurry on the opening possession ending with a Luis Aguilar field goal to give the Stars the first lead of the game.

Mazzi Wilkins gave Philadelphia the ball with a huge interception in the second quarter. Wilkins caught the ball on the Stars' 4-yard line and ended up on New Jersey's 13.

Philadelphia's Mazzi Wilkins comes up with a pick Philadelphia Stars cornerback Mazzi Wilkins comes up with the pick and huge return to set up a TD run by Case Cookus.

A couple of plays later, Case Cookus extended the lead to 10-0 with an eight-yard touchdown run for the final score of the first half.

The second half began with a little controversy as New Jersey's Cam Echols-Luper fumbled the kickoff return.

On the very next possession, the Generals intercepted Cookus to get the ball back. On second-and-8, quarterback Luis Perez found Darrius Shepherd for a 63-yard strike downfield to put New Jersey in scoring position.

On fourth down, New Jersey got on the board when Darius Victor punched it in for a one-yard touchdown. The score cut the Stars' lead to 10-7.

Just as the Stars seemed to be on their way to extending the lead, Paris Ford halted that with a huge hit on Darnell Holland, forcing a fumble recovered by New Jersey.

With 10:46 to play, KaVontae Turpin returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and a 14-10 lead for the Generals.

KaVontae Turpin takes it to the house! KaVontae Turpin takes the punt return 79 yards to the house to give the New Jersey Generals the 14-10 lead over the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL playoffs.

Maurice Alexander Jr. gave the Stars the lead back, 19-15, with 1:41 remaining on an 88-yard punt return. The two-point attempt failed.

Philadelphia hung on for the win, as an interception by Amani Dennis ended the game.

